Railway Board Chairman travels in a Mumbai local 

On a whirlwind tour of Mumbai, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma travelled in a Mumbai local and visited the headquarters of the Central Railway and Western Railway, inspected various facilities and reviewed the development works.

On Sunday, he spent time in the WR while on Monday, he visited the CR - and during the two-day inspection, he even travelled in local trains, went on platforms and interacted with commuters and heard them out.

During the trip, Sharma also inspected the heritage restoration work at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and visited star chambers, the main glory of heritage building, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

On Monday, Sharma visited the Heritage Gully with CR General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti and Divisional Railway Manager of CR’s Mumbai Division Saurabh Goel.

Sharma also visited the recently opened “Restaurant on Wheels” in the vicinity of Heritage Gully. The restaurant has been made using a discarded rail coach and set up under innovative ideas of catering policy.

चेयरमैन एवं सीईओ रेलवे बोर्ड श्री सुनीत शर्मा द्वारा चर्चगेट से मुंबई सेंट्रल तक जीएम पश्चिम रेलवे श्री आलोक कंसल के साथ लोकल ट्रेन में यात्रा कर यात्रियों से फीडबैक लिया तथा उनके सुझाव पूछे।

— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 8, 2021

Sharma also inspected the newly constructed and commissioned five-storeyed air-conditioned building of combined crew Running Room and Lobby which enables seamless coordination between various crew control offices. He also inspected the executive lounge “Namah” at CSMT and interacted with passengers.

Sharma laid a wreath at Shahid Samrak at CSMT concourse area to pay tributes to the victims of 26/11 terror attack. On Sunday, he visited various places with WR General Manager Alok Kansal.

Sharma emphasized that all construction projects should be expedited, including station redevelopment.

He inspected the waiting room, as well as visited the Urban Pod – a sophisticated, state-of-the-art Retiring Rooms, located at Mumbai Central station. After his visit at Mumbai Central station, Shri Sharma went to the DRM Office and inaugurated the Unified Command and Control Centre (UCCC).

The UCCC of Mumbai Division is a unique initiative on Indian Railways, which encompasses several advanced and state-of-the-art features. Sharma inspected the newly constructed Public Grievance Centre at Churchgate station. He also reviewed the Crew Lobby and Tranquility Room at Churchgate provided for motormen and guards.

