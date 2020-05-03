Railway Chief Yard Master works before retirement to ensure movement of trains

Yard Master ensures train movement before retirement

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 03 2020, 19:38 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 20:43 ist
 Pagare after serving for 35 years with Central Railway retired on 30 April. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Call of duty comes on top. But for Vilas V Pagare, the Chief Yard Master, of Mulund Container Terminal, Mumbai,  gave extra effort just before retirement to ensure movement of trains.

According to the Central Railway, Pagare, continuously worked at the terminal staying there from 23 March to 22 April  on his 'own will' during lockdown period to handle the growing number of freight trains loading and unloading at the terminal. 

During that time, he handled placing of 40 rakes, its deformation, loading and unloading, reformation. 

Pagare after serving for 35 years with Central Railway retired on 30 April.

Even at the fag end of his career, he displayed zeal, a great commitment and passion to his work stayed at the terminal leaving his family for almost a month aiding the supply of essential goods to citizens, thus proved to be a great warrior during this time.

