Railway Chief Yard Master works beyond retirement 

Call of duty comes on top, but for Vilas V Pagare, the Chief Yard Master, of Mulund Container Terminal, Mumbai, worked beyond his retirement to ensure movement of trains.

According to the Central Railway, Pagare, continuously worked at the terminal staying there from 23 March to 22 April on his 'own will' during lockdown period to handle the growing number of freight trains loading and unloading at the terminal.

During that time, he handled the placing of 40 rakes, its deformation, loading, and unloading, reformation. Pagare after serving for 35 years with Central Railway retired on 30 April.

Even at the fag end of his carrier, he displayed zeal, a great commitment, and passion to his work stayed at the terminal leaving his family for almost a month aiding the supply of essential goods to citizens, thus proved to be a great warrior during this time.