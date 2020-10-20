Railways asks its offices to ensure smooth functioning of its network as union observes 'Bonus Day'

With the All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) observing "Bonus Day" today demanding the government grant productivity bonus for the year 2019-20, the Railway Ministry asked its field offices to ensure smooth functioning of its network.

"There should not be any room for complacency on the party of railways administration and all necessary steps must be taken to ensure discipline and smooth functioning of rail movement," the Ministry of Railway said in a communication to zonal offices.

"It must be ensured that railway servants need to seek necessary permission from the competent authority on their respective railways and production units to leave their headquarter," the communication said.

If bonus is not declared by October 21, we will be forced to repeat the history of 1974,” said Shiv Gopal Mishra, general secretary of the All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF).

Despite meeting the Railway Minister to press the demand, no order issued granting bonus so for, he said.