Railways ferry onions from Bharuch to Malda Town

In a major impetus to the ‘Hungry for Cargo’ motto, various efforts initiated by the Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway has started yielding positive results and this has resulted in yet another landmark breakthrough.

The Business Development Units of Mumbai Division has transported cement from Nardana and imported pulses from Udhna.

WR General Manager Ashok Kansal is taking keen initiative in the project.

Moving forward with this motivation, Western Railway’s Vadodara Division has also now commenced the operation of Kisan Rail for the benefit of the local farmers, with the first Kisan Rail of onions operated recently from Bharuch to Malda Town, West Bengal.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of WR, with continuous efforts by Mumbai Division’s BDU, the grinding unit of M/s Wonder Cements at Nardana, loaded its first outward rake of cement in bags in 21 BCN.

These were transported to Ahmednagar. In the near future, the demand of the cement from M/s Wonder Cement will be placed for Mumbai Port and will fetch Rs 20 lakh. Similarly, a new traffic has been tapped of imported pulses from Udhna Goods Shed to Inland Container Depot, Dadri, containing 42 BCN, earning revenue of Rs 40.3 lakh. Shri Thakur also said that Vadodara Division ran its first Kisan Rail of Onions of approx. 228.11 tonnes of onions earning revenue of Rs 11.90 lakh on which 50% subsidy amounting to Rs 5.83 lakhs have been provided.

Kansal has exhorted all officers and staff of WR to imbibe the ‘Tenets of Philosophy’ in their working.

In this direction, ‘Hungry for Cargo’ being one of the tenets where the aim is to provide customised solutions for their businesses, WR is reaching out to potential customers to add more new commodities in its ambit for transportation through its policies and aggressive marketing efforts.

Thakur further stated that during the period from April 1 to October 19, 2021, Western Railway has transported commodities weighing more than 1.61 lakh tonnes through its 411 parcel special trains, which included agricultural produce, medicines, medical equipment, fish, milk etc. The revenue generated through this transportation, has been approximately Rs 56.94 crore.

As many as 101 Milk Special trains were run by Western Railway, with a load of more than 71,000 tonnes and 100% utilisation of the wagons. WR has also run 96 Kisan Rails from various divisions carrying a load of more than 24,600 tonnes. Similarly, 117 Covid-19 special parcel trains with a load of approximately 23,000 tonnes were also run to transport essential commodities.

In addition to this, 97 indented rakes carrying about 42,800 tonnes were also run with 100% utilisation.

Thakur also stated that, during the period from April 1, 2021 to October 19, 2021, a total of 21,130 rakes of goods trains have been run by WR and carried 46.09 million tonnes of essential commodities as compared to 39.67 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year. 44,281 freight trains were interchanged with other zonal railways, of which 22,163 trains were handed over and 22,118 trains were taken over at different interchange points.

