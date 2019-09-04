Rain continues to pelt Mumbai amid Ganesh Chaturthi

Incessant rains continued in Mumbai and its suburbs on Sept.4 resulting in water-logging in several areas affecting the road transport.

However, the services of Central Railway and Western Railway, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, continued normal operations.

Flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were normal.

The rains started on Aug.31 after the monsoon returned in the Mumbai and the coastal Konkan belt. They are likely to continue for the next couple of days.

"So we have a low-pressure system over the bay and associated cycir (cyclonic circulation). The offshore trough from South Mah coast to Kerala coast. East-west shear at 20 ° N. All in place for the incessant hrf (heavy rainfall/flood) weather that's happening over Mumbai and west coast with interior too. It will continue for 2 days," said KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, IMD, on Twitter.

On Sept.4, lakhs of idols of Lord Ganesha would be immersed on the third day of the festival - and second day of immersion.

In many places in Mumbai, people had to wade through knee-deep waters to reach the beaches, lakes and ponds to immerse the idols as rains continued on Tuesday evening. Traffic snarls were reported from several places.

The Mumbai Police, in a tweet, said: "Dear Mumbaikars, The IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next 2 days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. #Dial100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai."

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, tweeted: "Heavy rainfall warning in the city by IMD. We request Mumbaikars to avoid venturing near the sea or walking in water logged areas. For any assistance do call 1916. Take care Mumbai. #weatherupdate #MCGMUpdate #MumbaiRain #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates"