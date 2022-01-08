Rain, hailstorm hit Rajasthan; crops damaged

Normal life was affected in parts of Rajasthan as rainfall with hailstorm triggered by the western disturbance lashed many parts of the state in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at several places in eastern Rajasthan and in almost all regions of the state's western part since Friday. A couple of places in eastern Rajasthan witnessed heavy rainfall too, the MeT department stated.

Kishangarh-Renwal in Jaipur district recorded the maximum 8 cm rainfall while Behror and Neemrana in Alwar saw 7 cm rain. The rainfall at other places was below 7 cm.

Hailstorms also occurred at several places in the state which damaged standing mustard crops.

Meanwhile, the state recorded a minimum temperature between 7 degrees Celsius (Jaisalmer) and 17 degrees Celsius (Dungarpur) on Friday night .

The department has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places in Bharatpur, Kota and Jaipur divisions on Saturday and in Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions on Sunday. The weather will be mainly dry in western parts, it said.

Night temperatures would fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius after the weather clears, the officials said

