Rains fury in parts of Maharashtra; flooded bridges, roads closed for traffic in Palghar

Creek bridge is submerged, Talasari-Umargaon Road has been closed, officials confirm for movement of people and vehicles

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Jul 15 2022, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 16:58 ist
Flood like situation during monsoon rains in Palghar District on Thursday July 07. Credit: IANS

With rivers in spate and bridges flooded due to incessant rains, several roads in Maharashtra's Palghar district have been closed for traffic, an official said on Friday.

According to the administration, the district has received an average of 149.38 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, district collector Dr Manik Gursal said Zari creek bridge is submerged, while Talasari-Umargaon Road has been closed for movement of people and vehicles.

The road leading up to Dabon, Saye and Urse areas has been closed, as water was flowing over Susari river bridge in Ranshet village of Dahanu taluka, an official release said.

The district recorded an average of 149.38 mm of rains till 8.30 am, with Jawhar receiving a maximum of 193.67 mm showers, an official said, adding that the region has received 1,195.06 mm rain so far this season.

No major rain-related accidents were reported in the region, district disaster control cell officer Vivekanand Kadam said.

Maharashtra News
Palghar
Rain damages
India News

