Rains lash Thane, Palghar as cyclone 'Maha' fizzles out

Heavy rains lashed parts of Thane and Palghar districts till the early hours on Friday, the district disaster management control (DDMC) said.

Although no casualties were reported during the downpour that began late on Thursday night, low-lying areas in the districts witnessed water-logging, a DDMC report stated.

According to the report, seashore villages of Dahanu, Chinchani, Boisar, Safale, and Kelve in Palghar district received heavy showers.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am, Thane recorded 59.94 mm rainfall, taking the season's total to 4,565.10 mm.

Thane and Palghar district administrations had stepped up preparedness in the wake of cyclonic storm 'Maha' that weakened into a depression in the Arabian Sea, off Gujarat coast.

The Palghar district administration had already ordered the closure of educational institutions between November 6 and 8.