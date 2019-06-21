Raj: All districts to have an English medium school

In a bid to improve the standard of education in Rajasthan, the state government is all set to launch at least one English medium school in every district, primary Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said on Friday.

The education minister assured that besides starting a primary school, the government will also open up student help-centres of the secondary education board in every district of Rajasthan.

"The decision has been taken looking at the importance of language for children in Rajasthan which is why we have decided to open English medium schools in all 33 districts of Rajasthan", Govind Singh Dotasara, Education Minister, Government of Rajasthan told DH.

"The schools will do the role of a catalyst and will empower the children from all sections of society. Everyone can study in English medium schools", Dotasara added.

He informed that as a celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the state government has decided that each district will have a school of up to class 8th named after Mahatma Gandhi.

After the Congress government came into power in Rajasthan, the State board textbooks again underwent changes suggested by the committee formed by the Education Department.

In its first cabinet meeting, the Congress government in Rajasthan led by Ashok Gehlot had decided to revoke some orders floated by the previous government which also included the revision in the textbooks, discard the picture of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in the official letterheads and will use Ashoka emblem once again.