Raj Bhavan staff, officials accord farewell to Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Outgoing Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was on Thursday accorded a farewell by staff and officials at Raj Bhavan here.
A shawl and bouquet were presented by Santosh Kumar, principal secretary to the governor, while felicitation speeches were delivered by those present, a Raj Bhavan statement said.
A guard of honour will be presented to Koshyari by the Navy at Raj Bhavan on Friday, after which he will leave for Dehradun in his native Uttarakhand later in the afternoon.
Koshyari, who has been in the midst of controversy due to his comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other icons of the state and has also been accused of governing with a partisan attitude by the opposition, has been replaced by Ramesh Bais.
