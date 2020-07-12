Raj Bhavan staff test Covid-19 +ve; Guv tests negative

Raj Bhavan staff test Covid-19 positive; Maharashtra Governor Koshyari not in quarantine

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS,
  • Jul 12 2020, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 16:02 ist
Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Credit: PTI

Around a dozen employees of Raj Bhavan in Mumbai have tested positive for Covid-19.

However, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari clarified that he was not in self-quarantine or isolation.

In a statement, the Governor said: “I am perfectly alright, and not in self-isolation. I underwent relevant tests, the result of which came in the negative. There are no symptoms of Covid-19 either.  However, considering the \situation elsewhere, I am discharging all my official duties strictly adhering to protocols like social distancing, sanitizing, wearing of masks, etc. Reports appearing in a section of the press regarding my health are baseless. I am hale and hearty”.

Mumbai
raj bhawan
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19

