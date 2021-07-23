Raj Kundra's police custody extended till July 27

Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe in police custody till July 27

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 23 2021, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 14:08 ist
Police escort arrested Raj Kundra (L) for allegedly producing and broadcasting pornographic films online, in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

Police custody of businessman Raj Kundra has been extended till July 27, 2021, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Ryan John Thorpe and Raj Kundra were first sent to police custody till July 23.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Raj Kundra
Maharashtra
Pornography
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

Now, a mask that purifies air and amplifies your voice

Now, a mask that purifies air and amplifies your voice

Japan Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa brings Games home

Japan Olympic superfan Kyoko Ishikawa brings Games home

See: Hard-hitting photos of plastic pollution worldwide

See: Hard-hitting photos of plastic pollution worldwide

After record floods, central China braces for typhoon

After record floods, central China braces for typhoon

Five movies to watch on Suriya's birthday

Five movies to watch on Suriya's birthday

All you need to know about Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics

All you need to know about Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics

Entrance exam NEET to have centre in Dubai this year

Entrance exam NEET to have centre in Dubai this year

Climate 'mysteries' puzzle scientists despite progress

Climate 'mysteries' puzzle scientists despite progress

Zomato, Swiggy dull appetite for Mumbai's dabbawallas

Zomato, Swiggy dull appetite for Mumbai's dabbawallas

 