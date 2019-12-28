Raj Police head constable arrested for demanding bribe

A Rajasthan Police head constable was arrested on Saturday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a man in Jhujhunu district of the state, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

Head constable Suresh Kumar, posted at Chanwra Choki under Gudha Gorji police station, had demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from one Jai Prakash Jat for favouring him in a case related to a vehicle involved in an accident, ACB inspector Shabbir Khan said.

He said the deal was later fixed at Rs 3,000 and the accused had accepted Rs 2,000 as first installment.

On Saturday, Kumar was caught taking the remaining Rs 1,000 from the complainant and subsequently he was arrested, Khan said.

The bribe money was recovered and a case registered against the accused under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.