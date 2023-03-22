Raj Thackeray flags loudspeaker issue, points out dargah coming up in Mahim coast

Raj Thackeray flags dargah coming up in Mahim coast

The MNS president said that he would meet Shinde soon and discuss the issue of illegal loudspeakers

Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 22 2023, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 22:32 ist
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. Credit: IANS Photo

As Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, addressed a mega-rally after several months and yet again raised the issue of illegal loudspeakers on mosques, he flagged a major concern of an illegal dargah coming up off the Mahim coast in Mumbai and urged the Maharashtra government to act against it immediately. 

“…whose grave it is?…whose dargah it is?….it was not there a couple of years ago,” Raj said addressing a mammoth rally at the historic Shivaji Park on Wednesday evening  coinciding with Gudi Padwa festivities. 

Raj also played a drone shot video of the dargah which has come to what appears to be a small island or reclamation just off the Hazrat Makhdoom Shah Baba dargah at Mahim.

“What is happening here…is a new Haji Ali dargah coming up…two years ago there was nothing,” he said. 

Raj urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister and home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai’s Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Mumbai’s Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to immediately look into the issue and act. 

“Just demolish this illegal construction…if not then we would construct a huge Ganpati temple at the same place.., Raj said. 

The MNS president also said that he would meet Shinde soon and discuss the issue of illegal loudspeakers. “These have started again,” he said, adding that he has not left the issue and would take it forward. 

