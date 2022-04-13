Raj Thackeray making 'childish allegations' on Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule: Sharad Pawar

A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray tried to create a divide between NCP leaders and cousins Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule, party supremo Sharad Pawar described his statement as childish.

Addressing a rally in Thane, Raj questioned how it was possible that there was a raid on Ajit Pawar but not Supriya Sule.

While Ajit, the nephew of Pawar, is an MLA from Baramati and the deputy chief minister, Supriya, the daughter of the NCP founder, is an MP from Baramati.

When asked about Raj's statement, the octogenarian got agitated and said, "What he said was childish” Why should it be talked about? If something happens in the family of Ajit Pawar, it means it happens to me. Do you think I and Ajit Pawar are different? Aren’t Supriya and Ajit cousins? Is this a political allegation? It is a childish allegation,” Pawar, the family patriarch, said.

When Supriya was asked about it, she said: “What to say about the person who hurt Balasaheb Thackeray… first of all there has been no raid on Ajit Dada… he has to check on facts… you know in TV serials and films there is some masala.”

Ajit, however, said: “Raj Thackeray must not be given so much importance. When the right time comes, I will surely answer it. I have answers for every question.”

Check out latest DH videos here