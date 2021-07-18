Raj Thackeray meets Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil

In a development that raised eyebrows, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray met state BJP President Chandrakant Patil in Nashik.

Both were in Nashik in separate visits to review the preparations for the forthcoming civic polls - and met in the government guest house - while Raj was leaving and Patil was driving in.

Video footage showed them in one-on-one conversation for some time near the parking.

Patil, however, said that there was nothing political in the visit between him and Raj, the estranged cousin of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“We both are part of the students’ movement and have known each other for close to 40 years. It was just hello and hi meeting,” he said.

Patil said that friendship and politics must be separate.