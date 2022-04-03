Raj Thackeray remains underground, suddenly comes out to lecture, says Sharad Pawar

A day after MNS President Raj Thackeray accused Sharad Pawar of playing caste politics, the NCP supremo hit back saying that he vanishes for long stretches and comes out to deliver a lecture.
"Raj Thackeray stays underground for three to four months and suddenly surfaces to give a lecture. This is his trait…. I don't know what he does for months together, Pawar said in Kolhapur.
Raj, during his Gudi Padwa rally, stated that caste politics in Maharashtra started in 1999 when NCP was formed.
However, Pawar reminded him that Chhagan Bhujbal, and Madhukarrao Pichad among others had worked as the Leader of the House of NCP. “Everybody knows which communities they belong to,” said Pawar, a four-time Maharashtra and three-time union minister.
