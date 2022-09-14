Raj Thackeray’s MNS planning to go solo for BMC elections

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the regional political party helmed by Raj Thackeray, was contemplating going solo in the forthcoming elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Although Thackeray did not make any comments in this regard, his aide and MNS general secretary Sandeep Deshpande indicated about going alone.

“We will put up candidates in all the 227 wards,” Deshpande said.

According to the MNS general secretary, Thackeray also directed that the MNS should prepare to contest all other civic bodies independently.

The schedule for the municipal polls were yet to be announced by the State Election Commission.

Reportedly, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena rebel faction, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, of the Bharatiya Janata Party met with Thackeray separately and requested him to be part of their alliance, and take the cause of Marathi-manoos and Hindutva ahead.