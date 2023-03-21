Raj Thackeray’s rally at Shivaji Park on Gudi Padwa

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray would address a mega rally at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Wednesday coinciding with Gudi Padwa festivities.

The 54-year-old Raj is expected to provide clarity on his stand vis-a-vis the ensuing elections to the local bodies in Maharashtra including the financial capital of Mumbai and the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls.

Over the last couple of days, the MNS has released a series of teasers ahead of the rally by Raj, the nephew of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

One of the teasers said: “To know about the ‘Thackeray’ idea, come to Shivteerth”.

Raj’s rally comes close on the heels of the back-to-back rallies in Khed in Ratnagiri district by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, who are now controlling the two factions of Shiv Sena.

Last month, the Election Commission legitimised the Shinde-faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted the traditional bow-and-arrow symbol while his estranged cousin Uddhav’s group is known as Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.

After the June-2022 toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Shinde, the Chief Minister, who is now anointed the Chief Leader of Shiv Sena and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had met him separately several times and they had together shared dais as well.

Ahead of the polls to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, Raj is expected to spell out the party’s stand though so far the official stand is to go alone for the city polls.

Besides, the rally comes days before the Supreme Court announces its verdict on the bunch of petitions involving the Shiv Sena split and the toppling of the MVA government.

It may be mentioned that in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Raj’s party has one MLA.