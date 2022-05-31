Raj Thackeray to undergo hip surgery, puts Ayodhya plan on hold

Raj Thackeray to undergo surgery, Ayodhya plan on hold

Thackeray had been in the news after he recently gave an ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques

PTI
PTI,
  • May 31 2022, 13:59 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 13:59 ist
Raj Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

MNS chief Raj Thackeray was on Tuesday admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital where he will undergo hip a surgery on Wednesday, a party leader said.

He was also scheduled to go to Ayodhya on June 5, but he has put the plan on hold for now.

Earlier this month, Thackeray, 53, had said he would be undergoing a surgery for his knee and back problems. “He will undergo the hip surgery tomorrow,” MNS leader Nitin Sardesai said.

