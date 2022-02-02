Raj Thackeray's MNS prepares to go it alone in BMC polls

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has started preparing for the upcoming polls for the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the 16-year-old regional outfit is expected to go alone.
There were reports that Raj, the estranged cousin of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, may enter into an alliance with BJP.
On Wednesday, Raj, the 53-year-old founder of the regional outfit, held a meeting with the top brass of the party at Bandra in Mumbai. He did not speak to media but his close aide Sandeep Deshpande said that preparations for the civic polls including that of Mumbai were discussed in the meeting. "Raj saheb has asked party workers to prepare for contesting the polls independently," Deshpande said.
In the 227-member BMC, the MNS now has seven seats.
Over the past few months, there have been reports that Raj’s party may go with the BJP which is trying its level best to jolt its political friend-turned-foe Shiv Sena in Mumbai. The BMC is being controlled by Shiv Sena for over a quarter of a century.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget
Small satellites take to the skies
Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold
DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections
The world's longest-reigning monarchs
DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself
Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession
Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years
'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'