Raj Thackeray's MNS prepares to go it alone in BMC polls

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has started preparing for the upcoming polls for the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the 16-year-old regional outfit is expected to go alone.

There were reports that Raj, the estranged cousin of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, may enter into an alliance with BJP.

On Wednesday, Raj, the 53-year-old founder of the regional outfit, held a meeting with the top brass of the party at Bandra in Mumbai. He did not speak to media but his close aide Sandeep Deshpande said that preparations for the civic polls including that of Mumbai were discussed in the meeting. "Raj saheb has asked party workers to prepare for contesting the polls independently," Deshpande said.

In the 227-member BMC, the MNS now has seven seats.

Over the past few months, there have been reports that Raj’s party may go with the BJP which is trying its level best to jolt its political friend-turned-foe Shiv Sena in Mumbai. The BMC is being controlled by Shiv Sena for over a quarter of a century.

