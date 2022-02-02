Raj Thackeray's MNS preps to go it alone in BMC polls

Raj Thackeray's MNS prepares to go it alone in BMC polls

There were reports that Raj, the estranged cousin of CM chief Uddhav Thackeray, may enter into an alliance with BJP

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 02 2022, 17:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 17:42 ist
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party chief Raj Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has started preparing for the upcoming polls for the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the 16-year-old regional outfit is expected to go alone.

There were reports that Raj, the estranged cousin of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, may enter into an alliance with BJP. 

On Wednesday, Raj, the 53-year-old founder of the regional outfit, held a meeting with the top brass of the party at Bandra in Mumbai. He did not speak to media but his close aide Sandeep Deshpande said that preparations for the civic polls including that of Mumbai were discussed in the meeting. "Raj saheb has asked party workers to prepare for contesting the polls independently," Deshpande said.

In the 227-member BMC, the MNS now has seven seats. 

Over the past few months, there have been reports that Raj’s party may go with the BJP which is trying its level best to jolt its political friend-turned-foe Shiv Sena in Mumbai. The BMC is being controlled by Shiv Sena for over a quarter of a century.

Check out DH's latest videos

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mumbai
Maharashtra
MNS
Raj Thackeray
India News
BMC
Shiv Sena

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

In Pics | Winners and losers in the 'amrit kaal' Budget

Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

Forest push leaves indigenous women out in the cold

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself

DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years

Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years

'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'

'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'

 