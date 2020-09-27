Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot condoles death of Jaswant Singh

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday condoled the death of former union minister Jaswant Singh.
Singh died early today at a hospital in Delhi.
Also Read: Former Union minister Jaswant Singh passes away
"My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of senior leader from Rajasthan and former union minister, shri Jaswant Singhji," Gehlot tweeted.
Also Read: Jaswant Singh's illustrious political legacy— A snapshot
He prayed for the peace of the departed soul and strength to his family members and supporters.
Singh held defence, finance and external affairs portfolios in the Vajpayee government.