Rajasthan CM Gehlot condoles death of Jaswant Singh

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot condoles death of Jaswant Singh

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Sep 27 2020, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 12:41 ist
Ashok Gehlot and Jaswant Singh. Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday condoled the death of former union minister Jaswant Singh.

Singh died early today at a hospital in Delhi.

Also Read: Former Union minister Jaswant Singh passes away

"My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of senior leader from Rajasthan and former union minister, shri Jaswant Singhji," Gehlot tweeted.

Also Read: Jaswant Singh's illustrious political legacy— A snapshot

He prayed for the peace of the departed soul and strength to his family members and supporters.

Singh held defence, finance and external affairs portfolios in the Vajpayee government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot
Jaswant Singh

What's Brewing

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending amid Covid-19

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending amid Covid-19

Art during a pandemic: Stepping into the virtual space

Art during a pandemic: Stepping into the virtual space

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

Of Bengaluru's namesake: Bean there, had that

Of Bengaluru's namesake: Bean there, had that

Poriyal dons French couture

Poriyal dons French couture

Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal

Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal

 