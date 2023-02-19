Rajasthan CM Gehlot lays foundation stone for phase 3 of Rajiv Gandhi canal project

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday laid foundation stone for the third phase of Rajiv Gandhi Lift Canal project worth Rs 1,799 crore in a virtual mode at Umaid Stadium here.

Slated to be completed by May 2025, the canal project will address the water needs of 76 lakh people living in 2,167 villages and six towns of Jodhpur, Barmer and Pali districts up to 2054 and will also provide water for the DMIC (Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor) project.

Gehlot who visited his hometown on Sunday also inaugurated eight projects worth Rs 85.50 crore and laid foundation stone of 19 projects worth Rs 211 crore.

PHED minister Mahesh Joshi, along with all the seven legislators from their respective constituencies in the district, was present on the occasion.

Later, addressing a gathering here, Gehlot who is heading the Congress government in the state, called upon the party leaders and workers to help the needy and tell the people about the benefits of all the schemes announced by his government for their welfare in the recently presented budget.

"This is an unprecedented budget which has something for every person or class," he said.

Expressing his dedication towards the people of Jodhpur, Gehlot said that he would serve them till his last breath.

“I am the third chief minister from Jodhpur. Whatever I am today is due to the blessings of the people of Jodhpur and would never let them down. I will serve them till my last breath,” he said.

Drawing the issue of Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, the CM criticised Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not giving the status of national project to ERCP.