Rajasthan Congress MLA's PA accused of raping woman after promising her job

A 43-year-old woman in Alwar has accused a staffer of Congress MLA Babulal Bairwa of raping her two years ago by promising her a job as an Anganwadi.
In a complaint registered at the Kerli Police Station on Monday, she also claimed that the accused Virendra, a friend of her husband, used to send her obscene and threatening messages.
When her husband confronted Virendra on Sunday, he got beaten up, the woman said in the FIR. She claimed that Virendra works as a personal assistant of Kathumar MLA Babulal Bairwa.
Police said that based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Virendra under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape on the same woman), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and the matter was under investigation.
The MLA claimed that a scuffle had happened between his staff member and the woman and her husband but a case of rape has been registered.
"The rape case was registered after a scuffle," the Congress legislator said, adding the accused works at his Alwar residence.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Harley Davidson X440 model becomes costlier by Rs 10.5K
As Trump indicted, Biden hits fish restaurant
NASA's Voyager 2 out of contact but not lost in space
India witnesses supermoon
Lalbagh flower show from Aug 4 to 15
Arabithittu to house deer at St John's hospital park
Foundation Day: KSRTC staff distribute Mysore pak
A wrong that was right for the job
Rahul visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors
DH Toon | On the hate track