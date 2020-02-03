Rajasthan: Congress objects centre's move to set up isolation ward in Alwar's ESIC hospital

Congress leaders in Rajasthan have objected the Central government's decision of setting up of an isolation ward in Alwar’s ESIC Hospital for Indians being evacuated from China.

Congress led government has objected the idea of setting up isolation ward in the populated area. Former Union minister Jitendra Singh expressed his objection to the setting of isolation ward in ESIC Hospital. Calling it unsafe, Singh said "There are already isolation wards in the army hospitals. An isolation ward in the middle of the city is no solution. Around 50,000 people live near the hospital and fear of spread of infection is higher," he wrote in a letter to CM.

Earlier labour minister Tila Ram July also raised the objection, "Alwar is not a grazing ground. Government should think of some other venue instead. There are chances that the virus will spread in the district if Indians from China are put in ESIC Hospital".

According to a senior official, Central government has earmarked the hospital for setting up isolation wards for Indians being evacuated from China.

However BJP opposition leaders are supporting the central government's move. Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia told DH, "By opposing this isolation ward, Congress leaders are committing a mistake. The people arriving from China are Indians and they will be put in this hospital in quarantine for 14 days".

Meanwhile another Congress leader and former Congress MP Karan Singh has supported the move of the central government. According to Singh the building is huge and situated 11 kms away from the city, a secluded industrial area. "The hospital building is empty and is yet to be used. I think this could be the best venue for the suspected patients arriving from China".

On Monday state government has sent a three member team which visited the new isolation room.The report is yet to be submitted.