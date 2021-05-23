Rajasthan Covid-19 lockdown extended till June 8

Rajasthan Covid-19 lockdown extended till June 8

Wedding ceremonies will not be allowed in the state till June 30

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 23 2021, 20:43 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 20:46 ist
Choti Chaupar area wears a deserted look during lockdown. Credit: PTI Photo

The Rajasthan government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown by 15 days till June 8.

The state may allow some relaxations in commercial activities from June 1 in districts where the Covid-19 situation will improve significantly, according to a government release.

The home department on Sunday issued an order extending the lockdown from 5 am on May 24 to 5 am on June 8.

In a meeting on Saturday, the council of ministers and experts had suggested extending the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The state government also increased the fine for not wearing a face mask at public places or workplaces from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

Wedding ceremonies will not be allowed in the state till June 30, according to the release. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cheetah to be re-introduced in India from Africa in Nov

Cheetah to be re-introduced in India from Africa in Nov

Villagers jump into river to avoid vaccination in UP

Villagers jump into river to avoid vaccination in UP

I am waiting again: Wriddhiman Saha on his career

I am waiting again: Wriddhiman Saha on his career

New research records 8 more species of snakes in Delhi

New research records 8 more species of snakes in Delhi

 