Rajasthan officers to stand up and show respect to MPs

Rajasthan govt directs officers to stand up and show respect to MPs, MLAs

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Oct 09 2020, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 17:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Rajasthan government has asked its officers to stand up to show respect when an MP or MLA visits their office.

Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup has issued a detailed circular to all departments issuing instructions to officials to stand up to welcome the MPs and MLAs and do the same when they leave the premises.

The senior official also fixed the accountability of officials regarding the letters of MPs and MLAs sent to them.

The officers will have to dispose of the matter raised by the MPs and MLAs and will have to give a final reply within 30 days and messages dropped by them on phone will also have to be taken seriously.

In the order issued on September 23, the chief secretary said whenever an MP or MLA writes a letter for public welfare works to any department, the department concerned should send an acknowledgement of the letter and if any matter raised by them is pending, then the department should apprise them of the progress from time to time.

The chief secretary mentioned in the circular that it was brought to the notice of the government that directions issued earlier for sending replies to letters of MPs/MLAs were not being followed properly.

The circular states that they should be treated humbly and with respect.

It says that whenever MPs/MLAs come to meet them, they should stand in respect during welcome and farewell and should also take appropriate action on their grievances/suggestions.

Swarup said the Rajasthan government's first priority is on delivering good governance and is serious on the reply to the letters of MPs/MLAs, therefore, the fresh circular was issued.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
MPs
MLAs

What's Brewing

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

How this dance haven near Bengaluru shuts out the world

How this dance haven near Bengaluru shuts out the world

What’s special about bat viruses?

What’s special about bat viruses?

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

 