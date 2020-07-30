BSP-Congress merger: Raj HC resumes hearing on petition

Rajasthan HC resumes hearing on petition against merger of BSP MLAs into Congress

PTI, Jaipur,
The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday resumed hearing on a plea filed by a BJP legislator against the Speaker's decision to reject his complaint against the merger of six BSP MLAs into Congress.

BJP's Madan Dilawar had filed a complaint before Speaker C P Joshi in March this year against the merger, which the Speaker rejected on July 24.

Dilawar then filed a writ petition in the high court, challenging the Speaker's decision.

He has alleged the Speaker did not hear him when deciding his complaint.

A bench of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal began hearing his plea on Wednesday but it remained inconclusive. He resumed the hearing on Thursday.

