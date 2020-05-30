Rajasthan: Head constable commits suicide

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 30 2020, 16:16 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 16:16 ist
The head constable was posted in Sainthal Police Station in Dausa. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

A head constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling in his quarter in Dausa district of Rajasthan, police said.

The incident came to light on Friday, police said.

“No suicide note was recovered from the quarter of head constable who hanged himself and committed suicide,” additional SP Dausa Anil Singh Chauhan said.

He said that the body of the head constable, Girraj, was handed over to family members after postmortem and the matter was under investigation.

The head constable was posted in Sainthal Police Station in Dausa.

