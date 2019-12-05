Rajasthan implements Anand Marriage Act for Sikhs

The Rajasthan government led by chief minister government has given a nod to implement the Anand Marriage Registration Act in Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the approval has been given to the proposal for the implementation of the Rajasthan Anand Marriage Registration Rules, 2019. Rajasthan becomes the fourth state after Punjab, Haryana and Delhi to implement it.

According to the Act, those whose marriage has been solemnised in a gurdwara and the certificate given to them by the Gurudwara will be valid and they need not get the marriage registered in the court as mentioned in the Registration of Births, Marriages and Death Act, 1969.

Calling the marriage Act Rajasthan Minority Commission Jasbeer Singh said that its the huge relief for the community and now the certificate provided by Gurudwaras will be valid all over the world.