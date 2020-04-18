Rajasthan reports 2 more deaths of coronavirus, total 19

Two more people died of coronavirus during treatment at a state-run hospital in Jaipur, pushing the death toll due to the virus in Rajasthan to 19 on Saturday, an official said.

Also, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 1,270 after 41 more tested positive for COVID-19.

"Two deaths have been reported in Jaipur. Both the patients had additional health problems. As many as 41 new cases have come up today, including 27 in Bharatpur," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Officials said the two deaths were of a 76-year-old resident of Subhash Nagar and a 47-year-old from Shastri Nagar in Jaipur. They suffered from chronic kidney disease and acute diabetes, respectively.

Of the 41 fresh cases, 27 are in Bharatpur, five in Kota, two each in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Ajmer and one each in Banswara, Nagaur and Jaisalmer.

Singh said 93 people have been discharged after treatment by Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan include two Italian citizens, 60 people who were brought from Iran and sent to army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The maximum nine deaths have been reported from Jaipur with an overall 496 cases.

The entire state is under lockdown from March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to trace the people carrying the virus.