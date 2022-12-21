Rajasthan: Temple priest's headless body recovered from Parvati river

A 60-year-old temple priest was allegedly murdered and his body stuffed in a plastic sack was dumped into a river in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said Wednesday.

Bahavuddin Khan, a priest of Parvati Mata Temple located on the banks of Parvati river in Tontri village was murdered last night. Chopped body parts were recovered on Wednesday in a plastic bag from the river, Kanchanpur Station House Officer Hemraj Sharma said.

According to the villagers, the deceased Khan had converted to Hinduism and used to offer prayers at the temple for about 10 years, the SHO said.

The head of the body is yet to be recovered, he said, adding the body has been kept in a mortuary of a hospital.

A preliminary inquiry has revealed that the deceased had a dispute with another nearby temple priest Mahesh Das over some issue, the police officer said.

According to villagers, Das killed Khan due to past enmity as he is absconding after the incident. Hunt is on to nab Dass, the SHO added.