Rajasthan: Priest's headless body recovered from river

Rajasthan: Temple priest's headless body recovered from Parvati river

According to the villagers, the deceased Khan had converted to Hinduism and used to offer prayers at the temple for about 10 years, the SHO said

PTI
PTI, Dholpur,
  • Dec 21 2022, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 21:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 60-year-old temple priest was allegedly murdered and his body stuffed in a plastic sack was dumped into a river in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said Wednesday.

Bahavuddin Khan, a priest of Parvati Mata Temple located on the banks of Parvati river in Tontri village was murdered last night. Chopped body parts were recovered on Wednesday in a plastic bag from the river, Kanchanpur Station House Officer Hemraj Sharma said.

Also Read — Woman kills husband, sleeps next to his body in Uttar Pradesh

According to the villagers, the deceased Khan had converted to Hinduism and used to offer prayers at the temple for about 10 years, the SHO said.

The head of the body is yet to be recovered, he said, adding the body has been kept in a mortuary of a hospital.

A preliminary inquiry has revealed that the deceased had a dispute with another nearby temple priest Mahesh Das over some issue, the police officer said.

According to villagers, Das killed Khan due to past enmity as he is absconding after the incident. Hunt is on to nab Dass, the SHO added. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
murder
Priest
India News

What's Brewing

'You're servant': IndiGo passenger, crew fight mid-air

'You're servant': IndiGo passenger, crew fight mid-air

Scientists create male, female cells from single person

Scientists create male, female cells from single person

Eye-for-an-eye sharia justice returns to Afghan courts

Eye-for-an-eye sharia justice returns to Afghan courts

B'luru techie found dead in car with plastic on face

B'luru techie found dead in car with plastic on face

Viral video: Rahul pushes down party worker's phone

Viral video: Rahul pushes down party worker's phone

 