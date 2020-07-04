Rajasthan's coronavirus count nears 20,000 with record spike of 480 cases

Rajasthan's coronavirus count nears 20,000

Rajasthan reported 480 infections, its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases so far, on Saturday, taking the virus count to 19,532 in the state, according to an official report.

Seven more people died due to the infection in the state, raising the death toll to 447, the report said.

While three new deaths were reported from Dholpur, one each were reported from Bharatpur, Jhunjhunu and Sikar. A novel coronavirus patient from another state also died. With this, the number of fatalities due to the coronavirus in the state has reached to 447.

A maximum of 54 coronavirus cases were reported from Alwar on Saturday, followed by 46 in Bikaner, 43 in Barmer, 42 in Jalore, 40 in Jaipur, 39 in Dholpur and 30 in Bharatpur.

Jodhpur reported 29 fresh cases, Nagaur (26), Pali (22), Udaipur (20), Sikar (16), Kota (14), Dungarpur (13), Jhunjhunu (11), Sirohi (8), Ajmer (7), Dausa (4), Karauli (3), Rajsamand and Tonk (2 each), and one each in Bhilwara, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Sawaimadhopur.

Four patients from other states and one BSF personnel were also tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the report.

Of the total Covid-19 cases, 15,640 have recovered and 15,325 of them have been discharged from hospitals. The number of active coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 3,445.

