Rajesh Tope makes faux pas over Bachchans testing Covid-19 positive

DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 12 2020, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 17:18 ist
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bachchan. AFP/File photo

In a faux pas, Maharashtra’s health minister Rajesh Tope named actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aardhaya for having tested as Covid-19 positive patients.

“Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bachchan have also been detected positive for Covid-19. Jaya Bachchan ji is tested negative for Covid-19. We wish the Bachchan family to get well soon with a speedy recovery,” he tweeted in English and Marathi both.

However, within minutes Tope deleted his tweets-Marathi and English versions,  both - following criticism in social media platforms for naming them. However, by that time,the screenshots have gone viral on social media.

