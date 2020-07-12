Rajesh Tope makes faux pas over Bachchans testing Covid-19 positive

In a faux pas, Maharashtra’s health minister Rajesh Tope named actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aardhaya for having tested as Covid-19 positive patients.

“Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bachchan have also been detected positive for Covid-19. Jaya Bachchan ji is tested negative for Covid-19. We wish the Bachchan family to get well soon with a speedy recovery,” he tweeted in English and Marathi both.

However, within minutes Tope deleted his tweets-Marathi and English versions, both - following criticism in social media platforms for naming them. However, by that time,the screenshots have gone viral on social media.