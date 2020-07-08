Rajgruha is place of reverence: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Describing Rajgruha as "place of reverence", Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that those involved in vandalism would not be spared.

On Tuesday evening, unidentified persons vandalised the garden premises of the Mumbai home of late Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution. At least two to three persons were involved in the incident at Rajgruha, located in the Hindu Colony at Dadar.

The miscreants hurled stones at glass windows, damaged flower pots and smashed CCTV cameras. By Wednesday morning, the Matunga police station had registered an FIR against the incident.

"I have asked police to take strict action," Thackeray said in a press statement.

"Goons entering Rajgruha and engaging in vandalism is shocking....the place is not only important for Ambedkarites but also the entire society who consider it as a place of reverence," he said.

According to him, the Rajgruha is place of pilgrimage for every person in Maharashtra. "We will not tolerate what has happened and strict action will be taken," he added.