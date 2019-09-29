Rajnath Singh spends a day at sea

From missile and rocket firings in the darkness of night to early morning yoga session, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had an eventful day in the Arabian Sea.

Spread over Saturday and Sunday, Singh accompanied by the top brass of Indian Navy reviewed the defence preparedness first hand during the day-at-sea.

Singh embarked the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the largest ship of Indian Navy, to interact with the men and witness the various facets of naval operations.

During the visit, the minister witnessed a wide range of naval operations including weapon firing by the fighter aircraft and night flying operations by helicopters from the deck of INS Vikramaditya.

In addition, surface shoots, missile and rocket firings by various ships, underway replenishment with multiple ships, and submarine operations were also demonstrated.

The defence minister joined the ships’ crew during morning yoga, followed by a walk around the aircraft carrier.

He was also briefed on the reach of Indian Navy and enhanced Maritime Domain Awareness, and spoke to INS Mysore, deployed in the Persian Gulf, through a video conference.

He also witnessed a variety of naval operations carried out by submarines, MiG 29K fighter aircraft and various helicopters.

The minister was also given an insight into sustenance at sea by demonstrating simultaneous underway replenishment of multiple warships by the tanker.

Later in the day, the defence minister interacted with the crew of INS Vikramaditya over barakhana and addressed all the ships.

While addressing the Western Fleet, the minister appreciated the efforts put in by the men at sea and urged them to continue with their good work.

The visit culminated with a Steam Past & Fly Past— the traditional naval salutation by ships, submarines and aircraft of Western Naval Command.