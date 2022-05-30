Rajya Sabha polls: Maharashtra set to witness nail-biting finish

RS polls: Maharashtra set to witness nail-biting finish

A candidate needs 42 votes to win the berth to the House of Elders

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 30 2022, 15:19 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 16:49 ist
Maharashtra is all set to witness a nail-biting finish in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections for six seats with an additional candidate in fray for the June 10 polls.

Given the arithmetic in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly - the electoral college - the BJP can win two seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners can win seats seats - two for Shiv Sena and one each for NCP and Congress.

Mounting pressure on the MVA, the BJP has fielded three candidates - Piyush Goyal, who is the Commerce and Industry Minister in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Dr Anil Bonde, a party stalwart from Vidarbha region, and Dhananjay Mahadik, a former MP from Kolhapur.

The Shiv Sena has renominated Sanjay Raut for a fourth term and Sanjay Pawar, party’s district chief from Kolhapur after Yuvraj SambhajiRaje Chhatrapati from the royal seat of Kolhapur remained firm on contesting as an Independent.

The NCP has renominated Praful Patel, who was the Civil Aviation Minister in the erstwhile Dr Manmohan Singh-led UPA government and a close confidante of Pawar.

The Congress has sprung a surprise by bringing in Imran Pratapgarhi, a Uttar Pradesh-based Urdu poet.

The electoral college is the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly - and a candidate needs 42 votes to win the berth to the House of Elders.

The MVA has 170 MLAs - Shiv Sena (55), NCP (53), Congress (44), smaller parties/groups (10) and Independents (8). Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke had died recently.

On the other hand, BJP has strength of 106 and has support of smaller parties/groups (2) and Independents (5).

Given the arithmetic in the Vidhan Sabha, the BJP can get two members elected while the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, one each. The NCP and Congress will transfer its extra votes to Shiv Sena.
 

