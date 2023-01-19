Rakhi Sawant detained by Mumbai Police over complaint filed by another woman actor

Mumbai Police on Thursday detained actor Rakhi Sawant in connection with an FIR registered against her based on a complaint by another woman actor for allegedly circulating the latter's video links and photos on social media, an official said.
Following the actor's complaint, the Amboli police in Mumbai had registered an FIR against Sawant under Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand or request for sexual favours showing pornography), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.
The Amboli police team on Thursday detained Sawant and brought her to the police station for questioning, the official said.
Sawant had earlier appeared in a season of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss and also featured in the movie Main Hoon Na directed by Farah Khan.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Twitter HQ auctions: Bird statue fetches $100,000
Camel-whisperers use 'special language' to train herd
Egg discovery sheds light on titanosaur nesting pattern
Air India to hand over its art collection to NGMA
DH Toon | Surya's hurry to 'reach Hindu Rashtra'
Road engineering, the Bengaluru way
Malleshwaram flower-fruits mkt awaits better facilities