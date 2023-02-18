Ramesh Bais takes oath as Maharashtra Governor

Ramesh Bais was sworn in as Maharashtra Governor by Justice S V Gangapurwala, the Acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court on Saturday. Bais took the oath in Marathi.
#NewsAlert
Ramesh Bais sworn in as #Maharashtra Governor by Justice S. V. Gangapurwala, the Acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court
Bais took the oath in #Marathi @DeccanHerald
— Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) February 18, 2023
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match
DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget
Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond
Whackyverse | Survey jana
Aussies show fight as India flex
‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'
Collective action needed to save wetlands
Reflecting on life and death