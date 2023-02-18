Ramesh Bais takes oath as Maharashtra Governor

Ramesh Bais takes oath as Maharashtra Governor

Ramesh Bais was sworn in as Maharashtra Governor. Credit: Special Arrangement

Ramesh Bais was sworn in as Maharashtra Governor by Justice S V Gangapurwala, the Acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court on Saturday. Bais took the oath in Marathi.

