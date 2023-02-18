Ramesh Bais takes oath as Maharashtra Governor

Ramesh Bais was sworn in as Maharashtra Governor by Justice S V Gangapurwala, the Acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court on Saturday. Bais took the oath in Marathi.

#NewsAlert

Ramesh Bais sworn in as #Maharashtra Governor by Justice S. V. Gangapurwala, the Acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

Bais took the oath in #Marathi @DeccanHerald — Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) February 18, 2023

More to follow...