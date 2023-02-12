Ramesh Bais to be Maharashtra Guv; Koshyari steps down

Ramesh Bais to take over as Maharashtra Governor as Prez accepts Koshyari's resignation

Meanwhile C.P. Radhakrishnan will take over from Bais as Governor of Jharkhand

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 12 2023, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 09:40 ist
Ramesh Bais takes the salute during the 74th Republic Day parade, in Ranchi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais was on Sunday appointed as the Maharashtra Governor after President Droupadi Murmu accepted B S Koshyari's resignation,according to a notification by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Koshyari, who has been in the line of Opposition fire over his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji, last month said he expressed his desire before Prime minister Narendra Modi to quit the post.

Meanwhile C.P. Radhakrishnan will take over from Bais as Governor of Jharkhand.

Radhakrishnan is a senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu. He was the state BJP chief and was MP from Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat. He lost from Coimbatore in 2014 and 2019 general elections.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Jharkhand
India News
B S Koshiyari
Ramesh Bais

What's Brewing

Media slate 'uncomprehending' Aus after Nagpur loss

Media slate 'uncomprehending' Aus after Nagpur loss

DH Toon | Govt's V-Day 'moo've

DH Toon | Govt's V-Day 'moo've

Gambling on canines

Gambling on canines

Where are the stories of women?

Where are the stories of women?

Plate up, eat right, not less

Plate up, eat right, not less

Step into the starry night

Step into the starry night

Olive Ridley nests give hope to K'taka fishermen

Olive Ridley nests give hope to K'taka fishermen

Donning a new form: Bengaluru’s underworld

Donning a new form: Bengaluru’s underworld

Can ChatGPT write a better novel than I can?

Can ChatGPT write a better novel than I can?

 