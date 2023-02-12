Ramesh Bais to take over as Maharashtra Governor as Prez accepts Koshyari's resignation

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais was on Sunday appointed as the Maharashtra Governor after President Droupadi Murmu accepted B S Koshyari's resignation,according to a notification by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Koshyari, who has been in the line of Opposition fire over his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji, last month said he expressed his desire before Prime minister Narendra Modi to quit the post.

Meanwhile C.P. Radhakrishnan will take over from Bais as Governor of Jharkhand.

Radhakrishnan is a senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu. He was the state BJP chief and was MP from Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat. He lost from Coimbatore in 2014 and 2019 general elections.

