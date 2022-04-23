Ranas avow to visit Matoshree, recite Hanuman Chalisa

Rana couple avows to visit Matoshree, recite Hanuman Chalisa even as more Shiv Sainiks gather outside

The couple has alleged that Thackeray is seeking political gains

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 23 2022, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 12:59 ist

Amid massive protests by Shiv Sena, the Rana couple reiterated on Saturday that they would visit Matoshree, the private residence of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra and recite the Hanuman Chalisa.

The couple—an Independent MLA from Badnera, Ravi Rana, and Independent MP from Amravati, Navneet Kaur Rana—has not been able to step out of their flat in Khar because of a posse of police personnel and agitating Shiv Sainiks.

Read | Hanuman Chalisa row: Cops ask Rana duo not to step out of home as crowd swells outside

"I will come down, I will go to Matoshree....and we will surely recite Hanuman Chalisa," Navneet Kaur Rana said.

"Shiv Sena workers are trying to attack our residence...We have always considered Matoshree as a temple," said Ravi Rana.

The couple has alleged that Thackeray is seeking political gains.

"Had (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb (Thackeray? been alive, he would have allowed us to recite Hanuman-chalisa,' they had said on Friday evening after they arrived from Amravati.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

'Tis raining umbrellas

'Tis raining umbrellas

Putting your best foot forward

Putting your best foot forward

DH Whackyverse | Commission impossible

DH Whackyverse | Commission impossible

What explains the craze for masala films?

What explains the craze for masala films?

How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot

How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot

Open Sesame | Twitter takeover

Open Sesame | Twitter takeover

DH Toon | Mirror, mirror on the wall

DH Toon | Mirror, mirror on the wall

The deplorable state of language study in India

The deplorable state of language study in India

 