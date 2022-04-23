Rana couple avows to visit Matoshree, recite Hanuman Chalisa even as more Shiv Sainiks gather outside

Amid massive protests by Shiv Sena, the Rana couple reiterated on Saturday that they would visit Matoshree, the private residence of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra and recite the Hanuman Chalisa.

The couple—an Independent MLA from Badnera, Ravi Rana, and Independent MP from Amravati, Navneet Kaur Rana—has not been able to step out of their flat in Khar because of a posse of police personnel and agitating Shiv Sainiks.

"I will come down, I will go to Matoshree....and we will surely recite Hanuman Chalisa," Navneet Kaur Rana said.

"Shiv Sena workers are trying to attack our residence...We have always considered Matoshree as a temple," said Ravi Rana.

The couple has alleged that Thackeray is seeking political gains.

"Had (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb (Thackeray? been alive, he would have allowed us to recite Hanuman-chalisa,' they had said on Friday evening after they arrived from Amravati.

