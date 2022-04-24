Ranes join the Rana furore in Maharashtra

As the Ranas target Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, the Ranes have also joined in.

Union Minister Narayan Rane and his sons, MLA Nitesh Rane and Nilesh Rane, former MP of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, left no chance to target their bete noire, the Thackerays. He said that Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife and Independent MP Navneet Kaur Rana are like family to them.

The senior Rane yet again raked up the deaths of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and talent manager Disha Salian and spoke of a “ministerial car” near the place of incidents.

Rane, a former chief minister and ex-leader of opposition, said, “Attacking a person with the help of police by 60 to 70 people does not prove masculinity, it is a cowardly attack.

"These are cowardly attacks,” Nitesh said referring to the incidents involving Kirit Somaiya and Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya.

Nilesh said till the Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and joint commissioner of police (law & order) Vishwas Nagre-Patil are occupying the posts, BJP will not get justice.

“Shiv Sena leaders can go with anyone. If Ravan comes and offers them the CM post for 5 years then they will go with him also. Shiv Sena will go wherever there is power and money,” the senior Rane said.

