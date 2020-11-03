Rare surgery performed to remove tumour from esophagus 

In a rare and complicated laparoscopic surgery in a Mumbai-based private hospital, an 8-cm tumour was extracted from the esophagus of a 43-year-old man.

A team headed by Dr Roy Patankar, director and gastroenterologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital extracted the tumour by performing a rare surgery.

Now, the patient has been discharged and can eat and swallow properly.

The line of treatment needed to be precise so that there was no damage to the food pipe and surrounding important blood vessels as complications could have led to a risk to life.

The patient, Mohammad Asif Khan, a working professional, was living a smooth life until he faced bleeding and vomiting from food pipe. After an endoscopy was performed, it was confirmed that a tumour was growing in the food pipe. He was facing difficulty in swallowing food. He was having acid reflux in the upper portion of the abdomen.

After taking treatment at various hospitals in Mumbai, he was referred to Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai.

Said Patankar said, “On arrival in an emergency, the patient was vomiting and had difficulty in breathing. An endoscopy carried out suggested that there was a tumour located in the food pipe. A tumour may occur when the cells in the lining of the esophagus grow out of control. It was later confirmed to be a rare kind of tumour called leiomyoma.”

“During surgery, an endoscopy was done to see the tear in the food pipe. This is a rare laparoscopic surgery as usually this type of tumour requires opening the chest and extracting the tumor by creating passage. In case of delay in treatment, the tumor may spread, and cure may become next to impossible,” Dr Patankar added.

“After surgery, he is able to swallow and eat food properly. We thank the doctors for saving his life,” said the patient’s brother Tarique Khan.