Record 1,272 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 14 death

Gujarat recorded a highest single-day spike of 1,272 coronavirus cases since the previous evening, taking its case tally to 92,601 on Friday, the health department said.

Fourteen patients died during this period, taking the death toll due to the pandemic to 2,978, it said.

Surat district reported 270 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 168 new cases.

1,050 Covid-19 patients were also discharged from hospitals during this period, taking the number of recovered cases to 74,551.

Of the total 14 persons who succumbed to the infection, five died in Ahmedabad district alone, followed by three in Surat, two each in Vadodara and Rajkot and one each in Amreli and Gir Somnath districts.

213 patients, the highest in the state, recovered in Surat district on Friday, followed by 162 in Ahmedabad.

The recovery rate in Gujarat is now 80.51 per cent.

As many as 75,800 coronavirus tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, taking the per million average to 1,166.15 tests.

There are 15,072 active patients in the state, 86 of them on the ventilator.

Gujarat Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 92,601, New cases 1,272, Death toll 2,978, Discharged 74,551, Active cases 15,072 and people tested so far 21,21,751.