Recovered Covid-19 patients facing stigma in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

The stigmatisation of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 is one of the biggest social issues faced by coronavirus survivors, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Sawant’s comments come a couple of days after the Chief Minister participated in an interactive session with nearly two dozen persons, who were among the 10,000 odd coronavirus survivors.

“One thing which was shared by the recovered patients was that they continue to be victims of stigma. People still are cautious while approaching them, fearing whether they too will be Covid positive if they meet them,” Sawant told reporters.

“People stay away from them, their own relatives do not visit them out of fear, as a result of the stigma,” the Chief Minister further said.

Goa which was a zero Covid-19 state until May has witnessed a sustained hike in the number of coronavirus patients since. Till date, the state has reported 13,999 confirmed Covid-19 cases, out of which 10,472 have recovered, while 144 people have died.

The state government has been consistently canvassing for the donation of plasma from the 10,000 odd recovered patients and the interaction with recovered patients was one of the outreach efforts. Sawant said that awareness needs to be created amongst people to get rid of the element of stigma vis a vis Covid-19 patients.

“The purpose to have a meeting with them and share tea was to ensure that the stigma associated is rid off,” Sawant added.