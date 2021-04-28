Recovered Covid patients see hair fall due to stress

In a number of recovered Covid-19 patients, temporary and reversible hair loss, also known as telogen effluvium, is being observed possibly due to physical and emotional stress.

Doctors are recommending exercise, de-stress activities and a balanced diet to get rid of hair fall. Medical treatments and hair fall therapies can also be an effective, according to experts.

Multiple studies have confirmed that hair fall is an after-effect of Covid-19. “Hair loss post-Covid usually begins two or three months after the patient gets recovered from Covid-19. Noticeable hair loss usually starts after an average of about 55 days post-recovery. Hair loss happens due to fever because of infection, diet changes, stress due to isolation, financial worries, or fear of losing the job,” said Dr Debraj Shome, Cosmetic Surgeon and Director, The Esthetic Clinics.

However, he added that this condition is a temporary form of hair loss and is often seen in corona patients because of the shock that the body sustains from fever and other symptoms. The hair fall usually occurs from all across the scalp. “We have seen around over two dozen patients with such hair fall recently," he added.

Covid-19 is not the only cause of hair fall. Factors such as changes in diets, weight loss, sudden hormone changes, and iron deficiency can further accelerate this. Telogen effluvium is a temporary condition, which improves in about three to six months from its onset.

“Relax, take a deep breath, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and let the recovery take its course. The sooner you say goodbye to stress, sooner hair shedding will stop. Include a few minutes of meditation and breathing exercises in the daily schedule. Switch to a rainbow diet i.e., include loads of colorful seasonal vegetables and fruits such as spinach, lettuce, oranges, figs, and capsicum in your daily diet,” Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, said.

Kapoor said iron and Vitamin D supplements could be taken with the doctor’s advice.