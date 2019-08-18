Recreated Ram Mandir, flood relief in Ganesh festival

In what would be a delightful surprise for many, one of the oldest Ganesh mandals of Mumbai has decided to recreate the Ram mandir of Ayodhya.

The 'Mumbai cha Raja' of Lalbaug, which is into the 90th year of celebrations, has decided to create Ram mandir and Ayodhya Nagari as a theme of the celebrations.

"Ram Mandir is a matter of faith for all of us," said Swapnil Parab, president of Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal at the Ganesh Gully. According to Parab, last year they created the Sun temple. "We are known for our theme and we give the best to the public," he said.

The theme is being designed by Nitesh Kumar and would be ready by the last week of August.

When pointed out that it could send out a political message, he said: "There is no politics about it. Ram Mandir is a matter of faith and sentiments of crores of people."

The mandal is also creating an entrance that would symbolise 'dhanush-baan' (bow and arrow).

The Mumbai cha Raja is just lanes away from Lalbaug cha Raja is into its 86th year and nearby is Chintamani cha Chinchpokli, which is completing a century.

The Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple of Ujjain will be recreated at 'Andheri cha Raja'. The Vitthal-Rukhmini temple of Pandharpur will come alive in Kalachowkie while in Chembur, the Swami Samarth temple of Solapur will be created.

Ganesh mandals to raise Rs 10 cr for flood relief

The Sarvajanik Ganesh mandals of Mumbai have targetted to raise over Rs 10 crore for the flood-affected people of Maharashtra, particularly Kolhapur and Sangli. "This has been one of the worst floods that Maharashtra has witnessed in recent years," said BrihanMumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Samanvay Samiti president Naresh Dahibhavkar. "All mandals are doing their own bit. We will collect all the money and give it to government," he said. The mandals have also appealed devotees to contribute for the cause.