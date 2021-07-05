Red-necked phalarope spotted in Boisar

The pair was spotted by Ashish Babre, a bird enthusiast, and his son Avinash Babre on June 28

  Jul 05 2021
This phalarope breeds in the Arctic regions of North America and Eurasia. Credit: Special Arrangement

In a rare sighting, a pair of Red-necked phalarope — a wader — has been spotted in a salt-pan in Boisar in Palghar district, nearly 120 km from Mumbai.

The pair was spotted by Ashish Babre, a bird enthusiast, and his son Avinash Babre on June 28.

“It’s a rare sighting,” Babre told DH.  “It might have been here during migration/reverse migration,” he said.

He said two birds in non-breeding plumage were spotted earlier in Dahanu in Palghar district on October 30, 2016.

This phalarope breeds in the Arctic regions of North America and Eurasia. It is migratory and unusual for a wader, winters at sea on tropical oceans.

The red-necked phalarope is about 18 cm (7.1 in) in length, with lobed toes and a straight, fine bill. The breeding female is predominantly dark grey above, with a chestnut neck and upper breast, black face and white throat. They have a white wing stripe which helps distinguish this bird from the similar Wilson's phalarope.

The breeding male is a duller version of the female. They have lobed toes to assist with their swimming. Young birds are grey and brown above, with buff underparts and a black patch through the eye. In winter, the plumage is essentially grey above and white below, but the black eyepatch is always present. They have a sharp call described as a whit or twit.

