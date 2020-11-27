Relief for Kangana Ranaut as HC quashes BMC demolition order

In a major setback to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Bombay High Court on Friday quashed the demolotion order against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow in Bandra here.

The Shiv Sena-controlled BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished part of the bungalow in the Pali Hill area of Bandra on 9 September – that resulted in a major political issue.

A division bench comprising Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice R I Chagla said that Ranaut can take steps to regularize her property and and make it habitable and appointed a valuer to decide on the compensation amount the BMC would pay to her for the action.

The court, reserving its order on the quantum of compensation payable to the actress, directed that if Ranaut makes an application for getting her building plans approved, it would be decided within 4 weeks.

The BJP has welcomed the order of the Bombay High Court. “We welcome the order,” BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said and demanded the resignation of Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pedenekar and Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

According to the BMC, renovation and finishing work of the bungalow was underway at the unauthorised portion at the premises which is beyond the approved plan and includes — toilet unauthorizedly converted into office cabin on ground floor, unauthorised kitchen constructed in store room on ground floor, unauthorized pantry, new toilets are unauthorizedly constructed beside staircase inside store and another in parking area on ground floor.

Meanwhile, Ranaut in a tweet hit out at the government.

"When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a hero," she said.